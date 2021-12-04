Interview: CPC, United Russia party crucial to China-Russia relationship, says expert

Xinhua) 13:34, December 04, 2021

MOSCOW, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the United Russia party play an important role in the development of relations between Beijing and Moscow, Alexander Gusev, director of Russia's Institute for Strategic Planning and Forecasting, has recently said.

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the United Russia party on the 20th anniversary of its founding.

In his letter, the Chinese leader said that this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the CPC and United Russia.

Xi pointed out that over the past 20 years, the inter-party relationship has kept moving forward, and played a unique role in implementing the important consensuses between the heads of state of the two countries, consolidating political and strategic mutual trust between China and Russia, promoting the two countries' all-round cooperation of mutual benefit, and deepening strategic coordination between the two sides.

"The fact that the Chinese president congratulated the United Russia party on its 20th anniversary is very important, it says a lot," Gusev told Xinhua.

"Speaking of inter-party relations, it is worth noting that this is not just a formality. (This interaction) is absolutely pragmatic," he said.

"I can confidently say that the cooperation between China and Russia plays an important role in global affairs," Gusev added.

