Guangdong provincial government sends working group to China Evergrande

Xinhua) 13:57, December 04, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The provincial government of Guangdong in south China on Friday evening held a regulatory talk with Xu Jiayin, chairman of China Evergrande Group, following the property developer's filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it may be unable to continue to perform its financial obligations.

According to the provincial government's website, at the request of Evergrande, to defuse risk effectively, protect interests of all parties and maintain the social stability, the government agreed to send a working group to the company, in a bid to push forward Evergrande to resolve its risks, enhance its internal management and maintain normal business operation.

