Guangdong provincial government sends working group to China Evergrande
(Xinhua) 13:57, December 04, 2021
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The provincial government of Guangdong in south China on Friday evening held a regulatory talk with Xu Jiayin, chairman of China Evergrande Group, following the property developer's filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it may be unable to continue to perform its financial obligations.
According to the provincial government's website, at the request of Evergrande, to defuse risk effectively, protect interests of all parties and maintain the social stability, the government agreed to send a working group to the company, in a bid to push forward Evergrande to resolve its risks, enhance its internal management and maintain normal business operation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Property sales in major Chinese cities to decline in Q1: report
- Property market inventories set to soar
- Property transaction drops
- Vanke will not cut projects
- Property speculators yet to feel the heat
- Property sales plunge over holiday weekend
- Property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang ranks 1st among home developers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.