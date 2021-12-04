U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade lower

NEW YORK, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower on Friday with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Trip.com Group and NIO tumbled 12.2 percent and 11.19 percent, respectively, leading the losses in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of ZTO Express and Alibaba Group Holding sank 8.64 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively, also among the worst performers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after data showed the nation's November payrolls came in lower than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 59.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 34,580.08. The S&P 500 dropped 38.67 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,538.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 295.85 points, or 1.92 percent, to 15,085.47.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, soared 9.73 percent to 30.67.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 3,247.27, marking a 3.55-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 37.85-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.

