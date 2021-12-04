Xi extends congratulations on 80th anniversary of overseas broadcasting services

Xinhua) 09:23, December 04, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday extended congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the launch of the Chinese people's overseas broadcasting services.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended greetings to the staff of China Media Group, as well as to foreign friends who have supported the Chinese people's broadcasting work abroad.

In his congratulatory letter to them, Xi pointed out that over the past 80 years, under the leadership of the CPC, China's overseas broadcasting services have promoted their glorious tradition and stayed true to their original aspiration and founding mission. They have communicated the Party's propositions, comprehensively presented China's development, actively shared China's stories, and spread China's voice.

Xi expressed his expectation for them to continue breaking new ground, enhance the capability of international communication, and work for building a world-leading new-type mainstream media outlet with remarkable prowess to inspire, communicate and influence. They should also make new and greater contributions to fulfilling the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi's letter was read out at a symposium celebrating the 80th anniversary of the launch of the Chinese people's overseas broadcasting services held in Beijing.

