Contemporary Chinese painting exhibition opens in Valletta, Malta

Xinhua) 15:27, December 03, 2021

Adrian Mamo (L), president of Malta Society of Arts, and Yang Xiaolong, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, talk at the contemporary Chinese painting exhibition in Valletta, Malta, on Dec. 2, 2021. The month-long exhibition held by the China Cultural Center was opened at the center on Thursday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Adrian Mamo, president of Malta Society of Arts, takes photos at the contemporary Chinese painting exhibition in Valletta, Malta, on Dec. 2, 2021. The month-long exhibition held by the China Cultural Center in Malta was opened at the center on Thursday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

