How Chinese new-energy vehicle producer steers towards low carbon path

(People's Daily App) 10:21, December 02, 2021

"We feel the big changes in our customers' attitude towards electric cars," said NIO's CEO Li Bin in an interview with the People's Daily recently.

"Buying electric cars is much more common. More and more people around us bought them because they have accepted them," Li added.

When asked about why he's so optimistic about the prospect of the development of China's green energies, Li attributed this to China's stable and consistent policy, saying companies can make long-term strategies amid a sound environment.

He also cited the country's comprehensive manufacturing, since new energies like solar and wind power have evolved into high-end manufacturing, and not solely as resources.

Click on the video to know more.

