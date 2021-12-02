China to accelerate training of high-quality workers, skilled talent

A competitor participates in the contest of automotive painting during a vocational skills competition in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up efforts to train high-quality workers and talent with technical skills, a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Wednesday.

A plan for vocational skills training during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) was reviewed and approved at the meeting.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), great progress was made in vocational skills training, which played a key role in stabilizing and promoting employment, according to the meeting.

Efforts should be stepped up to advance vocational skills training, which will remain employment-oriented and suit market demand during the 2021-2025 period, the meeting noted.

The country will support various vocational schools and training institutions in providing training, the meeting said, stressing the importance of more support with central-budget investment for the construction of public training bases.

More work should be done to advance the training of highly skilled talent in advanced manufacturing and modern services industries, and over 30 million rural migrant workers are expected to receive training during the period, according to the meeting.

The Wednesday meeting also mulled measures to clear payments in arrears for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ensure that migrant workers' wages are paid in full and on time.

When purchasing goods, projects and services from SMEs, state organs and institutions should make payments within 30 days of the date of delivery, and the maximum payment period shall not exceed 60 days, the meeting said.

More work should be done to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of rural migrant workers, the meeting noted.

