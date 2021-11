Photo shows students practicing Taijiquan at a middle school in Wenxian county, Jiaozuo city of central China’s Henan Province. Taijiquan, a kind of traditional martial arts in China, originated from Wenxian county. Currently, about 50,000 primary and middle school students in the county regularly practice Taijiquan, which has been designated as a compulsory course. (Photo/Xu Hongxing)