Chinese FM calls for China-Russia-India solutions for uncertain world

Xinhua) 11:12, November 27, 2021

HANGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Facing profound changes unseen in a century, the choices made by China, Russia and India affect not only their respective interests, but also the direction of the world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, calling on the three countries to provide solutions for the uncertain world.

Wang made the remarks when attending the 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, and India via video link on Friday.

Wang said the three countries share common interests and similar positions in promoting world peace, stability and development, and shoulder important missions and responsibilities.

China is willing to work with Russia and India to carry forward the spirit of openness, unity, trust and cooperation, demonstrate its responsibility as a major country, and play a leading role, Wang said.

China stands ready to cooperate with Russia and India to send positive messages to the world regarding the practice of true multilateralism, the promotion of democracy in international relations, the importance of working together to fight the pandemic, and the need to boost economic recovery and safeguard world peace and stability, Wang said. The Chinese side is willing to offer China-Russia-India solutions and contribute its strength to a world full of uncertainties, he added.

He also put forward five suggestions to promote China-Russia-India cooperation: practicing true multilateralism; respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all countries and allowing them to independently choose their development path; strengthening global cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic; promoting post-pandemic economic recovery; and addressing pressing issues through dialogue and consultation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that under the current circumstances, the three countries should step up coordination, speak with one voice, unleash the potential of trilateral cooperation, and jointly tackle global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and terrorism.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)