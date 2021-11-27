Spokesperson slams DPP's antagonistic comments

November 27, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's recent comments on a law enforcement case on the mainland involving a Taiwan-based enterprise, saying the comments were a political manipulation stunt to incite antagonism and create enmity.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question regarding the DPP's recent comments criticizing the mainland's law enforcement actions against enterprises related to Taiwan's Far Eastern Group.

Law enforcement authorities on the mainland recently conducted an inspection during which they found that certain firms invested by the Far Eastern Group had violated laws and regulations on multiple fronts.

"The facts of their violations are clear, the evidence is irrefutable, and this has been unequivocally made public," Zhu said, noting that relevant punishments were based on sufficient facts and solid legal grounds, and were carried out strictly according to due process.

The enterprises involved have admitted their violations and are acting in compliance with the relevant procedures, Zhu said.

Zhu said that mainland authorities are adhering to law-based governance.

The spokesperson also accused the DPP authority and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces of escalating tensions, undermining the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, creating obstacles for normal cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, and intimidating individuals and groups participating in cross-Strait communication.

The spokesperson further reiterated the mainland's stance as a supporter of cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation, and said the mainland welcomes people and enterprises from Taiwan to invest in and develop on the mainland.

However, those who support "Taiwan independence" and undermine cross-Strait relations will never be tolerated, Zhu said.

