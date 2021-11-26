China helps African countries eliminate digital divide: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is helping African countries eliminate the digital divide, said a white paper released Friday.
Chinese companies have participated in a number of submarine cable projects connecting Africa and Europe, Asia, and the Americas, according to a white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."
They have cooperated with major African operators in achieving full basic coverage of telecommunications services in Africa, as well as built more than half of the continent's wireless sites and high-speed mobile broadband networks.
In total, more than 200,000 km of optical fiber has been laid, giving broadband internet access to 6 million households, and serving more than 900 million local people, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- FOCAC sets pace for international cooperation with Africa in new era: white paper
- CPC maintains frequent exchanges with political parties in Africa: white paper
- China, Africa set example for building global community of shared future: white paper
- China-Africa friendship in its prime: white paper
- China, Africa always stand firmly together at critical junctures, on major issues: white paper
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.