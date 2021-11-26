China has diplomatic relations with 53 African countries: white paper

Xinhua) 10:43, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China now has diplomatic relations with 53 African countries, with the sole exception of Eswatini, according to a white paper published Friday.

Over the past years, more African countries have joined the extended family of China-Africa friendship, said the white paper titled "China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals."

China restored ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations with The Gambia on March 17, 2016, with Sao Tome and Principe on December 26, 2016, and with Burkina Faso on May 26, 2018.

