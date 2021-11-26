China clamps down on illegal medical beauty products, services

Xinhua) 10:04, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's police authority has stepped up efforts to crack down on illegal medical cosmetic products and services, said the Ministry of Public Security Thursday.

The ministry's food and drug-related crime investigation bureau said in a statement that it requires intensified crackdowns on relevant crimes regarding the production and sales of cosmetic medicine products, unlicensed services, and false advertising in the medical beauty industries.

The crackdowns will also target fraud crimes in the name of medical beauty-related loans, the statement said.

Key links of these industries, including manufacturing enterprises, service providers, and live-streaming platforms, are among the focuses of the inspections and checks in the campaign, it said.

The statement also pledged better coordination to build a synergy with other government departments, including market regulation and health authorities.

