Nanjing company in E China’s Jiangsu province wins Green Innovation Award under 2021 Paulson Prize for Sustainability

Nanjing TICA Climate Solutions Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, won the Green Innovation Award, one of two award categories under the 2021 Paulson Prize for Sustainability on Nov. 23 for its project entitled “‘Global Cooling:’ Innovating HVAC System and Investment Pattern to Boost Energy Efficiency.”

Photo shows the award ceremony of the 2021 Paulson Prize for Sustainability. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

“Today, we have an opportunity to go down a more sustainable path, one where we tackle the twin crises of climate and biodiversity together,” Henry Paulson, chairman of the Paulson Institute, said at the award ceremony.

Paulson added that there was an incredible spirit of innovation from businesses, government and organizations in China.

“The combination of these forces with new thinking, smart investments and breakthrough technologies has a potential to galvanize the world and it’s happening today. That’s the essence of what the Paulson Prize celebrates,” Paulson said.

The winner of the prize was announced by Zhuang Weimin, co-chair of the prize’s jury committee and president of the Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University.

“Based on the urgent and large-scale demand for green cooling in China and other countries around the world, we believe that the replication and application of the TICA model can effectively promote the green and efficient development of the cooling industry and have a positive impact on the achievement of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets and climate change mitigation,” Zhuang said at the award ceremony.

TICA’s innovative project has been widely applied in commercial buildings, rail transportation, good manufacturing practice (GMP) pharmaceutical plants, electronic plants, data centers and other industries. TICA’s model has helped a high-efficient machine room for Guangzhou Metro Group in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province to save 764,000 kWh of electricity per year.

The Paulson Prize for Sustainability is awarded annually to projects in China that present innovative, scalable, and market-based solutions at the intersection of economics and the environment to address climate change, improve environmental quality and promote green and low-carbon development.

The prize is co-organized by the Paulson Institute, which was founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, and Tsinghua University.

