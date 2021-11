We Are China

'Monkey king' shows amazing roti prata skills

(People's Daily App) 14:38, November 24, 2021

A young man dressed as the "Monkey King" sells roti prata in Central China’s Henan province. His dough spinning skills have attracted visitors to his shop.

