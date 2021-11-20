Home>>
CMC honors model military units, individuals
November 20, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has honored 10 military units and 20 individuals for their outstanding performance in military preparedness, according to an official circular.
The CMC circular called on the armed forces to take the honored units and individuals as examples, calling for a complete focus on improving the ability to fight wars and for all efforts to be channeled in this direction.
The armed forces should comprehensively improve the capability of winning wars in the new era and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, read the circular. Enditem
