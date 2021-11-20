Home>>
China initiates month-long recruiting program for college graduates
(Xinhua) 15:25, November 20, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education (MOE) has launched a month-long recruiting program starting from Saturday to help the country's over 10 million new college graduates in 2022 secure a job.
Together with 12 major job-hunting agencies, the MOE will hold online recruitment activities and organize at least 10 large-scale national job fairs for key regions, key industries and key groups.
Meanwhile, employment guidance committees and local governments will hold more than 240 job fairs to provide targeted job information for graduates of related majors.
China is expected to see 10.76 million new graduates from universities and colleges in the country in 2022, 1.67 million more than this year.
