Autonomous county in Guangxi marks 70th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 13:28, November 20, 2021

People perform to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Longsheng County in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2021. A celebration event was held in Longsheng on Friday, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the autonomous county resided by people of various ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

