China advances into relay semis at ISU Short Track World Cup

Xinhua) 13:05, November 20, 2021

BUDAPEST, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's women's 3,000m and men's 5,000m relay teams advanced into the semifinals, at the 2021-22 season ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Debrecen, Hungary, on Friday.

In the women's relay 3,000m race, China, consisting of Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong and Zhang Yuting, won the heat with a time of 4:08:160, ahead of Italy, Kazahstan and Ukraine.

In the semifinals, they will compete against skaters from the Netherlands, France and Italy.

In the men's relay 5,000m race, China, consisting of An Kai, Sun Long, Yu Songnan and Zhang Tianyi, finished fastest in their heat with a time of 6:46:593, beating Japan, Belgium, Austria and Ukraine.

In the semifinals, they will compete against skaters from Japan, South Korea and Canada.

In the day's third event, the men's 1,000m race, three Chinese skaters advanced to the quarterfinals -- Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing and An Kai.

The event, which also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, continues Saturday with the first finals.

