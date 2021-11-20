Chinese vice premier stresses need for continuous improvement of eco-environment

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a meeting on the inspection of environmental protection efforts in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday urged efforts to continuously improve the eco-environment through systematic planning and addressing problems at the source.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing a meeting on the inspection of environmental protection efforts.

Efforts should be made to focus on prominent eco-environmental problems that people are strongly concerned about, and the principles of systematic planning and solving problems at the source should be adhered to in order to continue optimizing the eco-environment and promote high-quality development, Han said.

He emphasized the importance of the full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy and the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.

On environmental inspection, he urged a problem-oriented approach, saying the application of inspection results should be strengthened and solutions should be worked out effectively.

Tangible results should be achieved in inspection and rectification processes, and the details of typical cases should be released to give full play to supervision by public opinion and thoroughly solve related problems, Han said.

