China's great accomplishments present no threat: Egyptian observer

Xinhua) 09:55, November 20, 2021

CAIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Observing China for the past year at social, governmental, and transformation levels, Ismail Bashmori, an Egyptian observer who lives in Canada was astonished by the accomplishments made in the Asian country in various fields.

However, the great achievements fueled fears of some Western politicians, as Bashmori wrote in an article that was published on Quora, a social question-and-answer website based in the United States.

"China's story since the 1980s has been one of an almost divine metamorphosis," Bashmori wrote, pointing out that China has built its own space station, ended extreme poverty, taken the lead in the world's 5G network rollout, launched three astronauts to its new space station core module and landed its Zhurong rover on Mars.

Meanwhile, unlike some Western countries that built their powers in the past four centuries, China doesn't need to exploit anybody to rise majestically, the Egyptian observer said, adding that China every day works on creating something new and astonishing without interfering in other countries.

Bashmori found that Western press and politicians always make accusations against China without any evidence.

"Some Western countries hate and fear the rapid development of a country that once was weak," he noted, adding that they are doing so because they can't believe their long-term global supremacy is being challenged.

Bashmori hailed China as the hope and model for developing countries, as this once colonized, brutalized and humiliated country can rise from its past, refuse to be weak any longer, rebuild itself from nothing with iron resolve and become too strong to be overrun by any West aggressors again.

Bashmori believes that China is a great country to the world, not a threat, as China has invincible national resolve as well as the concept of responsibilities to all mankind.

"Some countries seem quite 'warm-hearted' on 'leading' others," Bashmori said, noting that the United States has enjoyed only 16 years of peace in its more than 240-year history, the wars they launched in Iraq, Afghanistan and many other countries cannot be forgotten.

Bashmori called for support to China as it's a non-Western country that comes close to reaching a status of ultimate global importance.

"I hope that a non-Western country can find its own solutions to its problems, proving that relying on the 'leading' and interference from the West is unnecessary and sometimes even stupid," Bashmori added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)