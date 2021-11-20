Chinese battery giant to partner with ZF on aftermarket serives

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2019 shows a part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd in Ningde, east China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), China's leading automotive lithium-ion battery maker, signed a global strategic partnership agreement with ZF Group on Friday to push forward cooperation in aftermarket services.

CATL will enhance its global aftersales capabilities and efficiency through its collaboration with ZF, which, with more than 10,000 workshop partners in its global aftermarket and growing numbers of electric vehicle products, will be considered the preferred option in CATL's service network expansion, the Chinese company said in a statement.

According to the agreement, CATL will provide ZF with comprehensive battery training expertise. The two parties have also agreed to jointly establish and uplift standards to become the benchmark for the industry.

"The partnership with ZF is an important step towards developing a global comprehensive value chain of batteries," said Zhou Jia, CEO of CATL.

"Together with CATL, we will bring the global footprint and leading service solutions of ZF's aftermarket division further into play," said Holger Klein, member of the ZF Group Board of Management.

