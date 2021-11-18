Languages

Thursday, November 18, 2021

China inaugurates National Anti-monopoly Bureau

(Ecns.cn) 13:38, November 18, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the nameplate of National Anti-monopoly Bureau, which is in the same building of the State Administration for Market Regulation in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)


(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

