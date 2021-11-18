Chinese Academy of Engineering announces 84 new academicians

Xinhua) 11:20, November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), one of the country's top academic institutions, announced on Thursday that 84 scientists had been elected as new CAE academicians.

After the elections, the total number of CAE academicians reached 971.

In addition, 20 scientists were elected foreign academicians, bringing the number of foreign CAE academicians to 111.

