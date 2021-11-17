Spoon-billed sandpipers overwinter in SE China's Fujian for three consecutive years

People's Daily Online) 13:45, November 17, 2021

A spoon-billed sandpiper forages in Weitou Bay, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Hao)

Two birds with spoon-shaped bills, which were listed as one of the world's most critically endangered species, have recently been spotted in Weitou Bay, Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province.

One of the spoon-billed sandpipers wearing a tag marked as "7L" was spotted in Weitou Bay for the past three consecutive years.

According to Chen Hao, director of the Xiamen Bird Watching Society, the spoon-billed sandpiper wearing the "7L" tag was born in the summer of 2019 in the breeding ground of Chukchi, Russia, and overwintered in Weitou Bay during the last two years.

As reported, the spoon-billed sandpiper has an estimated population of about 600 across the world, and is considered to be the "giant panda of birds."

