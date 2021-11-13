Chinese foreign aid systematically, meaningfully benefits recipient countries: studies

Xinhua) November 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Recent studies suggest that China's development assistance is "a rare example of aid that systematically and meaningfully benefits recipient countries," an article published recently on Project Syndicate has said.

Chinese foreign aid "increases GDP growth, household consumption, and employment in recipient countries," said the article released on Monday, describing it as the most important revelation from recent economic studies.

Most economists, as well as officials at institutions such as the World Bank, agree that "modern infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth in poor countries," it said.

The infrastructure that China builds can "have wide-ranging benefits," it added, taking as an example China-aid projects including new roads, telecom towers, electric power lines, among others.

"So, contrary to conventional wisdom, the benefits of Chinese foreign aid spill over to ordinary citizens," the article said.

