Post-90s man runs the world's highest delivery service station at the foot of Mount Qomolangma

People's Daily Online) 14:28, November 12, 2021

Yang Tao, a post-90s young man from northwest China’s Shaanxi province, has become the sole courier and manager of the world’s highest delivery service station located in the remote Tashi Dzom township, Tingri county, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region for over five years.

Yang Tao works at his delivery service station. (Photo/China Daily)

At an altitude of 4,119 meters, Tashi Dzom is a one-hour drive away from the Mount Qomolangma Base Camp. The establishment of the delivery service station at the foot of Mount Qomolangma has enabled local villagers to shop online much more conveniently.

Prior to the opening of the station, Yang recalled that it often took about 20 days for the locals to receive their parcels. Thanks to the expansion of the logistics industry into far-flung areas, this delivery service station was finally fully set up in 2016.

“From the second half of 2020, the number of delivery parcels at our station started to increase, from the initial 10 to 20 pieces every week at the very beginning,” recalled Yang, adding that the current average figure reaches 300 to 400 pieces on a weekly basis, with local villagers as well as visitors and mountaineers at Mount Qomolangma being the most regular customers.

Parcels from China's metropolises, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, are able to arrive at the foot of Mount Qomolangma within just five days now. “The local residents have started to buy trendy products, including sports articles and Bluetooth earphones,” Yang introduced.

Every Tuesday and Saturday, Yang will drive his pickup for four hours to the county seat of Tingri to fetch parcels. “I must be very careful when driving due to all the winding roads. Besides, I might run into wild animals while driving and get caught in extreme weather conditions,” said Yang.

“Sharp bends on the journey require extremely high driving skills and patience”, said a tourist, expressing his respect for Yang.

“I was surprised to learn that people at this remote place can receive their parcels at such a fast delivery speed,” said another tourist from a tent guesthouse run by the Rongbuk Monastery, located near a base at Mount Qomolangma.

According to Yang, despite the small capacity of his delivery station, it greatly facilitates the local residents. “I will stick to this little business and provide better service for the locals,” said Yang.

