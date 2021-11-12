Singles' Day picks up steam as Spain adopts Chinese business calendar

Xinhua) 08:16, November 12, 2021

Staff members transport packages at a logistics center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2021. With orders pouring in at midnight Wednesday, this year's Singles' Day shopping spree peaked on multiple e-commerce platforms in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

AliExpress said that on this "Singles' Day," the number of Spanish businesses participating in the event is 10 percent higher than in 2020, with 11,000 sellers offering 28 percent more products.

MADRID, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese commercial calendar is being adopted in Spain, partly due to the economic impulse that online platforms such as AliExpress are giving to the Spanish economy, a Spainish professor told Xinhua.

One of the most important dates is Nov. 11, known in China as "Singles' Day." This sees many online promotions being offered by the main e-commerce corporations.

Like Black Friday two weeks later, Singles' Day is especially popular in Spain, which has briefly overtaken the United States as the second-largest market for AliExpress' online sales -- behind Russia.

Staff members sort packages at a logistics center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Eduardo Irastorza, a professor at the OBS Business School of Barcelona, described AliExpress' strategy as a "resounding success."

Ruben Bautista, a director at AliExpress Spain, said that customers would receive their purchases "because we have been working since the summer to have products." He ruled out the possibility that the platform would be unable to supply during Black Friday or Christmas.

Estela Ye, executive director of AliExpress in Spain, Italy and France, said that the company was active in 200 countries or regions worldwide in 2020.

A staff member disinfects packages at a logistics center in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

