Chinese police solve 1,600 online counterfeiting cases

Xinhua) 08:26, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- In a special operation launched earlier this year, Chinese police have cracked more than 1,600 cases in which criminal elements used the internet for the manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods.

The police eliminated a number of criminal groups who defrauded online shoppers into purchasing counterfeit products on livestreaming and cross-border e-commerce platforms, said the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

The Chinese police also cautioned online shoppers against fraudulent sales during this year's Single's Day shopping spree.

The operation code-named "Kunlun 2021" was launched in April and targets cases involving food and drug safety violations, environment-related crimes, intellectual property rights infringements and counterfeit products.

