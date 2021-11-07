Libyan Presidency Council suspends FM over mismanagement allegation

Xinhua) 15:15, November 07, 2021

The Presidency Council of Libya on Saturday suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and temporarily banned her from travelling over mismanagement allegation, but the decision was rejected by the government.

Najla Mangoush "shall be temporarily suspended for investigation into reported mismanagement, mainly monopoly of foreign policy without prior coordination with the Presidency Council," the council said in a statement.

She was also banned temporarily from travelling pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation committee will conclude the investigation in 14 days from the date of the Presidency Council's decision.

However, the government rejected the decision and ordered Mangoush to continue working as normal, saying "the Presidency Council has no legal power" to make such a decision.

Mangoush was appointed as the foreign minister of Libya's interim Government of National Unity in February.

As approved by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, the country is scheduled to hold a national election on Dec.

