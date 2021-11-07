Australian state of New South Wales transitions to booster phase of vaccine rollout

As Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state has begun to see a tapering of its vaccination rates, authorities announced on Sunday that the state would transition to the booster program phase of its vaccination rollout.

As the state inches towards its 95-percent inoculation target as of midnight Friday, 93.9 percent of the NSW's over-16 population have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 89.7 percent have been fully vaccinated.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, during Sunday's press conference, said the state would transit to its booster program phase, focusing first on the state's most vulnerable population.

"It is very clear that this booster program here in our state is going to be critical in order to keep people safe, and ensure we can keep NSW open," said Perrottet.

NSW's Health Minister Brad Hazzard shot down supply concerns for the booster rollout.

"The federal government has stepped up and made sure NSW, and other states and territories, have more than ample supplies of vaccine," said Hazzard.

"It is there waiting to keep you safe."

NSW recorded 244 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and one related death in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of Victoria saw a drop in daily cases, recording 1,173 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to midnight Saturday down from 1,268 cases. The state recorded another nine deaths.

About 83 percent of Victoria's over-12 population have been fully vaccinated.

