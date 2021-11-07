Probe underway after stampede claims 8 lives at music festival in U.S. Houston

Xinhua) 14:33, November 07, 2021

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Houston, Texas, the United States, Nov. 6, 2021. The investigation into the stampede leaving eight people dead and many others injured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston was underway, Sylvester Turner said. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

