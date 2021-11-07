Upbeat about Chinese market, Dow seeks development opportunities

Xinhua) 14:25, November 07, 2021

Despite the pandemic-induced global economic slowdown, U.S. materials science giant Dow expressed confidence in the Chinese market, planning further investments in the world's second-largest economy.

"We have been investing consistently in the last five years and have already announced plans to continue our growth," Jon Penrice, President of Dow Asia Pacific, told Xinhua in an interview.

For the chemical giant, the ongoing fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level expo, is "a great platform" to seek new business opportunities and find new partners.

As a strong supporter of the expo, Dow has attended the CIIE since its inaugural year in 2018, marking it a salient event in the company's annual plan.

"In the earlier expos, we secured several strategic partnerships. Our solutions displayed at the CIIE helped us generate many new business opportunities and projects in China," Jon said.

Dow is not the only U.S. company enthusiastic about the import expo. According to the CIIE Bureau, about 200 U.S. companies are attending this year's CIIE, hitting a new high. From 2018 to 2020, the number of U.S. companies attending the CIIE increased from about 180 to 198, with their total exhibition area being one of the largest among all participating countries and regions.

In the eyes of many forward-looking entrepreneurs, the real appeal of the expo comes from the great potential of the Chinese economy, demonstrating resilience with its steady recovery from the pandemic and swiftly moving toward green growth.

Jon was excited about the opportunities in China's low-carbon transition. "In the longer term, we foresee that the transformation of China into a low-carbon society will accelerate and provide Dow with opportunities to use our local capability and world-leading innovation to invest more," he said.

As a sign of confidence in the Chinese market, the chemical producer invested over 300 million U.S. dollars in its Zhangjiagang Operations in early 2020 despite the pandemic, followed by another plan this year to build a new manufacturing hub in the country's economic powerhouse Guangdong Province.

As one of the first multinational companies coming to China, Dow has 40 years of history in China and knows when to jump at an opportunity when it comes.

"We have already signed up for CIIE 2022 and continue to expect effective engagement with our customers, partners, and the government at the next Expo," Jon said.

