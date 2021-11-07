Zambian sports entity encouraging girls to stay in school

Xinhua) 14:24, November 07, 2021

Chibolya, a slum that is situated just a stone's throw away from the central business district of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, is well known for its infamous activities.

Among the many things that the compound is known for are high levels of juvenile delinquency, including teen pregnancies, which are driven by extreme deprivation.

A large number of girls in this troubled neighborhood drop out of school at a tender age due to lack of resources at the household level.

But things are slowly changing for the better with the coming of a sports foundation that seeks to encourage girls to pursue sports like football, while at the same time continuing with school.

Chibolya Sports Foundation, which was established a little over a year, has been supporting girls from the Chibolya community who are interested in playing football by offering them free scholarships that cover tuition and other fees.

"A lot of girls in Chibolya drop out of school because their parents or guardians are unable to meet their school needs. This compelled us to come up with a scholarship program to ensure girls stay in school," said Danny Zulu, a coach with Chibolya Sports Foundation.

Zulu said that as a condition for one to be a recipient of education support, the foundation demands that a girl start and stay in school while pursuing her sports dream.

"Some girls would rather just play football and not attend school. But we tell them that school is good because it can help them understand things like contracts in the event that they begin to play professional football for instance," he said.

Zulu added that Chibolya Sports Foundation has so far helped about 13 girls with educational support and aims to support even more girls.

He mentioned that the Chibolya Sports Foundation encourages young people to participate in rugby, hockey, and netball, among other sports, but the majority of young people take up football.

Interactions with beneficiaries of Chibolya Sports Foundation revealed that they are happy to be in school as well as being able to participate in sports.

"The education support is helping girls to focus on delivering good results both on the pitch and academic-wise as they do not have to worry about school fees and other school requirements," said 17-year-old Mutole Phiri, who plays for Chibolya Queens, a football club for adolescent girls in Chibolya community.

And 16-year-old Bupe Mutale, who also plays for Chibolya Queens, said having a scholarship is to her the first step to a brighter future.

"I think with a good education I will be able to help get my family from the doldrums of poverty," Mutale said.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)