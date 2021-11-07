Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt by drone bomb

Xinhua) 14:16, November 07, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.

The media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that an unknown drone bomb hit al-Kadhimi's residency at dawn in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of the capital, but the prime minister escaped the attack unhurt.

"The prime minister did not suffer any harm and he is in good health," the media office said.

Iraqi security forces are taking all necessary measures toward the assassination attempt, the statement said without giving further details.

Shortly after the attack, al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

