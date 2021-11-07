UK records another 30,693 new coronavirus cases

Xinhua) 13:41, November 07, 2021

Another 30,693 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,272,066, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 155 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 141,743. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 9,160 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the British government plans to speed up their rollout of the booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The government announced Saturday that the booster jabs will be available to book for those who need them a month earlier than expected in England.

"From Monday, those eligible for a COVID-19 booster can pre-book their appointment a month early," said Sajid Javid, the British health secretary.

"This will make it easier for people to get jabbed as soon as they are eligible and speed up," he added.

Meanwhile, more than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. More than 16 percent have received booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

