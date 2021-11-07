6.2-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no casualty reported

Xinhua) 13:40, November 07, 2021

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off North Sulawesi province in the eastern part of Indonesia on Saturday, but no preliminary report on damages or casualty was issued, an agency and a disaster official said.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency did not issue any tsunami warning as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves.

The quake rocked at 9:37 p.m. Jakarta time (1437 GMT) with the epicenter at 71 km southeast of Bolaang Mongondow district and at the depth of 20 km under the seabed, the agency reported.

The Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Joi Oroh said that there were no preliminary reports on damages or people killed by the earthquake.

In the two hardest-hit areas, Bolaang Mongondow Timur district and Kotamobgu town, the official said that he had not received any report on damage or casualty after the quake.

Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation, is frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific ring of fire.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)