Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Nov. 6

Xinhua) 13:27, November 07, 2021

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Nov. 6.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 249,323,700

U.S. 46,438,017

India 34,344,683

Brazil 21,862,458

Britain 9,286,835

Russia 8,613,533

Turkey 8,178,871

France 7,301,362

Iran 5,980,260

Argentina 5,295,260

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)