Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Nov. 6
(Xinhua) 13:27, November 07, 2021
The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Nov. 6.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 249,323,700
U.S. 46,438,017
India 34,344,683
Brazil 21,862,458
Britain 9,286,835
Russia 8,613,533
Turkey 8,178,871
France 7,301,362
Iran 5,980,260
Argentina 5,295,260
