Chinese business community donates food, household items to Kenyan children's home

Xinhua) 13:20, November 07, 2021

[File photo by Pixabay]

The Chinese business community in Kenya on Saturday donated 600,000 shillings (5,400 U.S. dollars) worth of assorted food and household items to the Mama Ngina Children's Home.

Miriam Muange, branch administrator, Mama Ngina Children's Home said in Nairobi the contributions came at a time when their stock of essential commodities have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thankful for the well-wishers who have brought donations to our children during this difficult time," Muange said.

Mama Ngina Children's Home currently hosts 304 children of both primary and secondary school-going age.

Muange observed that the support demonstrates that the Chinese business community is a true friend of Kenya and will go a long way in helping the children meet their daily needs.

Aaron Sze, vice president of Kenya China Chamber of Commerce said that the donations that included cooking oil, maize meal, tissue paper and beverages are aimed at improving the living conditions of the less fortunate members of Kenya's society.

"We believe that all children should live hopeful lives regardless of their current circumstances," Sze said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce also donated face masks and sanitizers worth 14,000 dollars to the Kilimani police station in Kenya's capital city Nairobi.

