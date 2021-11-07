Racism in U.S. another danger of pandemic: sociologist

People rally to protest against anti-Asian hate crimes on Foley Square in New York, the United States, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

COVID-19 is far from the only danger of the worldwide pandemic for Asian Americans and Asian people in the United States, a sociologist said at the Diversity Forum held by the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison).

Russell Jeung, professor at San Francisco State University and known for being the co-founder of Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate, made the remarks in his keynote speech "Ending Asian Hate: The Asian American Community Responds."

The Stop AAPI Hate is a coalition across the country addressing anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. It tracks COVID-19-related hate, violence and discrimination against the AAPIs in the United States, Jeung introduced.

"What makes it worse is that you see so many cases where they feel so alone and others were around and no one did anything, as if they condoned what was happening," said the Asian American sociologist.

The Diversity Forum has been UW-Madison's all-campus and community platform to discuss and learn about current issues on diversity and inclusion for the past two decades, according to the university's website.

