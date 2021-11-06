E-commerce companies in Guangxi prepare for upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival

Xinhua

Women select pomelo at Xinglong Village of Yongle Town in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2021. Rongshui e-commerce companies are working at full capacity to prepare enough agricultural products for the upcoming "Double Eleven" online shopping festival. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

