Senior Chinese lawmakers hear reports on draft laws

Xinhua) 13:52, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a meeting of its Council of Chairpersons on Friday afternoon to hear reports on draft laws and draft law amendments.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Li Fei, chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, presented reports on draft laws concerning organized crime, wetland protection, and the prevention and control of noise pollution. He also presented reports on draft revisions to the law on scientific and technological progress, the seed law, and the civil procedure Law.

Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, presented a report on the deliberation of a draft amendment to the trade union law, which has been proposed by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting reviewed the aforementioned drafts and urged efforts to solicit further opinions to improve the drafts.

