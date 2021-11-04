We Are China

China actively promotes global anti-pandemic cooperation: Xi

November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has actively promoted global cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

Since the pandemic outbreak, China has provided the international community with about 350 billion face masks, more than 4 billion protective garments, 6 billion test reagents and 1.6 billion doses of vaccines, said Xi.

The country supports the waiving of COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights for developing countries, Xi said.

China has fulfilled its promises and shouldered responsibilities with actions, he said.

