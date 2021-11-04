Home>>
Nine rescued sea turtles released back into sea in Hainan
(People's Daily Online) 13:21, November 04, 2021
(Photo/Meng Zhongde)
Volunteers and staff members release nine rescued sea turtles back into the sea after making a full recovery during a campaign aimed at raising public awareness for the conservation of sea turtles in the South China Sea held in the Qishui Bay in Wenchang, south China's Hainan province on Oct. 31, 2021.
