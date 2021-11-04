Photos capture China’s space station crossing the horizon above landmarks, scenic sites

People's Daily Online) 10:59, November 04, 2021

The photo shows the space station flying in the horizon above the Tiananmen Square. (Photo/Weibo of People’s Daily)

Chinese photography enthusiasts recently captured the moment when China’s space station crossed a number of landmarks and scenic sites in China, including the Tiananmen Square, a corner tower in the Forbidden City, and the National Stadium (or Bird’s Nest) in Beijing, along with the Daminghu Lake in Jinan, east China’s Shandong province and the Lujiazui Financial Center in Shanghai, among others. The photos are considered both romantic and mesmerizing in the eyes of many.

