Elderly women provide free care services for unattended children after school in SW China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 13:56, November 03, 2021

A group of elderly women in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan province, volunteer their time to help working parents pick up their children from school and accompany them after school, extending community services to more families in need.

Two elderly women pick up children, helping working parents who are unable to collect their own kids immediately after the school day ends in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo/Chengdu Daily)

The team, from the Jifu community in the Jinyang neighborhood of the city’s Wuhou district, consists of 35 female seniors, according to a staff member in the community. These volunteers stay with the youngsters in the activity rooms of the residential compounds located in the community until their parents can collect them. To make the most of accompanying the children, these senior citizens will also learn skills such as handicrafts at a service center for members of the Communist Party of China and the people of Jifu community.

The charity program was jointly initiated by the community and a local social organization. According to Yang Qiong, head of the social organization, 40 percent of students in the community were left unattended after school, and the program aims to help solve this problem.

“Currently, female seniors joining the program have provided care services in 23 residential compounds in the community, helping more than 270 families on a regular basis,” the staff member of the community said. The community has renovated its service center and public spaces in old residential compounds and attracted social organizations to participate in community governance, bringing warm and convenient services to old residential compounds.

Zhang Huiying, 67, is one of the female seniors to join the program. She usually picks up a kid called Yang Yijia from a kindergarten at 4:40 pm, then takes him back to a neat and comfortable activity room, which was built for the program in 2019, in an old residential compound. Inside the activity room, Zhang will tell stories to the accompanied child. At 5:45 pm, Yang’s mother surnamed Yi will pick him up from the activity room.

“The program relieves the pressure of working parents who are not able to pick up their children immediately after school,” Yi said, expressing gratitude to the selfless help of the volunteering seniors.

For Zhang, she has become happier after joining the program, which has helped to alleviate some of her loneliness. “I feel young and my life is meaningful,” Zhang said.

Now more and more families receiving help are repaying the goodwill by participating in the provision of public services in Jifu community.

The community is representative of Chengdu’s wider efforts to improve public services in its communities. To date, the city has renovated 3,043 communities, highlighting the services provided by the service centers in these communities, while having launched 910 relevant programs through the pooling of resources. Chengdu will implement another 75 similar programs within the year.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)