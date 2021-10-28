Persimmons enter harvest season in Wanrong county, N China’s Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 16:42, October 28, 2021

Villagers dry persimmons in Shijianian village, Hanxue town, Wanrong county, north China’s Shanxi province. (Photo/Xuan Jun)

Autumn is the harvest season for persimmons in Hanxue town, Wanrong county, north China’s Shanxi province.

The persimmon industry has become a pillar industry to help local farmers increase their incomes in the town in recent years. The town produces over 5 million kilograms of quality dried persimmons each year, which generates handsome incomes for local villagers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)