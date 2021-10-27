China's traditional medicine literacy rate increases: survey

Xinhua) 09:25, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's health literacy rate for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) increased by 8 percent during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), according to a survey released by the National Administration of TCM.

The TCM literacy rate refers to the percentage of people with a basic understanding of the fundamental ideas, healthy lifestyle, therapy, cultural context, and information of TCM among the whole population.

Last year saw the highest growth rate in TCM literacy thanks to the in-depth participation of TCM and the wide-reaching dissemination of relevant knowledge during the fight against COVID-19, the administration said.

Next, the administration vowed to further promote TCM to the public, especially in schools, and increase TCM coverage through a multi-media approach.

