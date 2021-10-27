China mulls real-identity registration of internet user accounts

Xinhua) 08:48, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China on Tuesday started soliciting public opinion on a draft regulation on the management of internet user account names, requiring real-identity registration.

While users can decide on their screen names, they must provide authentic identity information when registering accounts with online platforms, according to the draft regulation.

User account names imitating the names of Communist Party of China authorities, governmental and military organs, enterprises, public institutions and people's organizations will be strictly prohibited.

Owners of user accounts will also be banned from creating aliases posing as news media organizations or news service providers.

For minors who wish to register, the consent of guardians must be obtained for real-name registration, according to the regulation. It added that the authenticity of both the users' and the guardians' identities must be verified.

The draft regulations also describe the responsibilities of online platforms, including ensuring the safety of collected and stored personal information.

