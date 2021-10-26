Curling athletes praise China for doing "an extremely brilliant job"

Scottish Gregor Ewan was receiving a media interview online at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2021 in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Jiadong)

Curling athletes are praising China for their pleasant experiences at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2021 in Beijing.

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Halfway into the World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2021 in Beijing, Scottish Gregor Ewan expressed his firm trust in the upcoming Winter Paralympics.

Adding a tough victory over Canada on Monday to their sheet, Scotland temporarily climbed to the top of the standings after winning three out of the last four games.

"It's been a hard couple of days, but my team played really well. The ice is so good here," Ewan said.

After experiencing and seeing the transportation services, pandemic prevention measures and sanitation work, the Scots highly praised what China has prepared for this tournament.

"As I've seen in China, people of Beijing the last couple of days have been mask-wearing, cleaning and sanitation. They have done an extremely brilliant job and if this is what they are bringing to a Worlds, a lot to see what they bring to the Paralympics to make it go ahead," Ewan said.

For Ewan, Beijing Winter Paralympic Games gives him hope to stand on the pinnacle, which also delivers the opportunity to lots of curling athletes to chase their ambitions. "For me, it's a great privilege to be able to represent my country at this Games."

Canada's Ina Forrest also has strong confidence in the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The bus service especially set up for athletes surprised Forrest. "We're just amazed by how the buses coordinate to make it, so we make it on time. So we have all the confidence that going into Paralympics."

"There are such a great support to us, so I expect that there will be the same support for next year again and help us get as ready as we can be and have a comfortable and successful competition here," Forrest added.

